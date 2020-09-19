Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored with statue in Brooklyn, her birthplace: Cuomo

photographerfromUkraine/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be honored with a statue in Brooklyn, where she was born in 1933, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday, one day after Ginsburg’s death.

“As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals — she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“She persevered despite several bouts of cancer and was present every single day to participate in the strengthening and safeguarding of our democracy,” Cuomo continued.

“We remember proudly that she started her incredible journey right here in Brooklyn,” Cuomo said. “Her legacy will live on in the progress she created for our society, and this statue will serve as a physical reminder of her many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work for generations to come.”

Cuomo said in the coming days he’ll appoint a commission to select an artist.

The commission will also provide recommendations for a location, which hasn’t yet been chosen.

