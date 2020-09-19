Advertisement

Tropical Storm Beta may make landfall in Texas next week: Latest forecast

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2020 at 12:41 pm

imagedepotpro/iStockBy DANIEL MANZO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Beta is moving northwest at a very slow 3 mph and may make landfall in Texas Monday night.



The storm is then forecast to travel parallel to the coast Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday, creating a long, significant rainfall event for southeast Texas.



The current rainfall forecast shows there could be over 10 inches of rain in spots along the eastern coastline of Texas.



Torrential rainfall from Beta could also result in a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet from Port Mansfield, Texas, to High Island, Texas.



There's still lots of room for error in the forecast track as well as impacts from the storm.



Just like Sally -- which made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in Alabama on Wednesday -- the precise intensity and landfall location is somewhat irrelevant because the greatest impacts will extend from that location and that time.



And like Sally, Beta could prove how slow-moving storms are especially dangerous.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back