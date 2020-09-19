Roadway shooting under investigation

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident on Hwy 64 East and Spur 248 in the Chapel Hill area. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened just after midnight Friday. According to our news partner KETK, the victim was driving an 18-wheeler tanker truck southbound on Loop 323 near East Commerce Street. The suspect was driving a late model Ford F-250 in the adjacent lane. Both vehicles turned left onto Old Henderson Hwy and then left onto Hwy 64. According to the sheriff’s office, as they continued east on Hwy 64 and neared the intersection of Spur 248, shots were fired from the F-250 toward the tanker truck. One of the shots shattered the driver’s side mirror, and fragments of glass struck the victim. The F-250 continued east on Hwy 64 and fled the area. The victim sustained no major injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as a late model Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch, dark blue or black in color, with running boards and a brush guard.The rear bumper is possibly equipped with aftermarket lighting. Anyone with any information concerning this case is urged to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.