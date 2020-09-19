Detention officer arrested for alleged sexual relationship with inmate

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility was recently made aware of an alleged improper sexual relationship between a detention officer and an inmate in the Smith County Jail. According to our news partner KETK, the detention officer was identified as Amanda Gayle Megrail, 25, from Lindale. This relationship was determined to be a criminal offense and an investigation was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office. Megrail was immediately placed on Administrative Leave without pay, while waiting for the outcome of this investigation. Smith County investigators presented an arrest warrant affidavit to 241st State District Judge Jack Skeen on September 18, 2020. Judge Skeen later also issued an arrest warrant for the criminal offense of Violation of the Civil Rights of a Person in Custody, a state jail felony and set a bond of $50,000.

Amanda Megrail turned herself in at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on September 18. She was taken into custody by investigators with a warrant and booked into the Smith County Jail. Megrail was also terminated from employment with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Larry Smith stated, “The conduct exhibited by this former Smith County Sheriff’s Office employee is unconscionable. We have always held our employees to a higher standard and will continue to do so. Conduct such as this will not be tolerated. The Rule of Law applies to everyone.”