Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas to host online conference

TYLER — The 2020 Peace of Mind Conference will take place virtually this year. The online event will be on October 2 from 8:45 am until 2:00 pm. This year marks the 7th annual conference entitled: “Mental Health and a Nation in Crisis.” Peace of Mind will feature 4 sessions: the first 2 will be the stories of individuals: Session 3 will focus on the way technology is improving mental health. The last will feature a discussion of how faith plays a role in mental wellness during times of crisis. Get more information by clicking the link. https://sccet.org/index.php/event/peace-of-mind-2020/.