CHRISTUS TMF health system opens state-of-the-art cancer center, building new cancer institute

TYLER — The Louise Herrington Cancer Center, at the Bradley-Thompson at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances opened in Tyler on Friday. Administrators say the new space will allow patients to have a place with higher nurse awareness and a lower nurse-to-patient ratio.The cancer center was named in memory after Tyler philanthropist Louise Herrington. The ceremony also included the announcement that CHRISTUS TMF and Texas Oncology will build a new outpatient treatment and research center, to be named Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute. Construction will begin in the next three to four months, with an anticipated opening of summer 2022.