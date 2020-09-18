Prayer rally this weekend for missing Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville family plans to gather this weekend in a prayer rally for a missing 18-year-old. According to our news partner KETK, Tyress Gipson was last seen in late August. Since then, four people have been arrested in connection with his disappearance and charged with aggravated kid-napping. The family says they will work with police to possibly start a search team to find Gipson, wanting to follow the right steps in bringing him home. The prayer rally will happen at Nichols Green Park on Saturday.