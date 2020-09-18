Harvey Weinstein stripped of honorary British title

Jefferson Siegel-Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of a British honor.

Queen Elizabeth II has announced that the disgraced film producer’s title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire has been revoked, an honor bestowed on him in 2004 for his impact on the British film industry.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” reports London newspaper The Gazette.

Established in 1917 by King George V, the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire recognizes individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to the arts and sciences, among other subjects.

In February, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was convicted of a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in a New York City courthouse.

Weinstein also faces multiple charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

By Cillea Houghton

