East Texas couple arrested with ties to local city hall

ATHENS — Two people connected to Payne Springs City Hall in Henderson County have been arrested for abuse of office and forgery. A press release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of City Council member Michael Steven Juica, 66, and Karen Juica, 59. The arrests came about after an initial investigation by the three law-enforcement agencies, which is on-going. In addition to being a sitting member of the city council. Michael Juica was also supervisor for maintenance of vehicles. Karen Juica, was the former City Judge and current City Secretary, those duties were suspended as the exploration unfolded.