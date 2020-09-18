Fatality accident in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY — D.P.S. Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on FM-451 in Harrison County on Thursday. A department news brief indicates the driver, Daniele Kathleen Fottenbury, 19, of Marshall, was driving around a curve, when she crossed the center stripe, over-corrected and entered a barditch in a left side skid. The vehicle rolled multiple times. Fottenbury was transported to Good Shepard – Marshall in stable condition. Nickolas Joseph Fottenbury, was a passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the crash continues.