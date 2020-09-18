Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recreate NSFW ‘Fast Times’ scene as Morgan Freeman hilariously narrates

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner(LOS ANGELES) — Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finally reunited Thursday for the Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live: Fast Times at Ridgemont High charity table read that left fans howling.

Several A-listers reenacted the 1982 classic film, but all eyes were on Pitt and Aniston — who famously broke up in 2005 and haven’t appeared on screen together since — to see what roles they’d play.

The two were cast as Brad Hamilton and Linda Barrett, respectively, who share a hilarious but extremely NSFW scene together in the film. Linda is the object of Brad’s affections and he expresses his desires like any teenage boy, by acting out a sexual fantasy about her in the — unfortunately unlocked — bathroom.

That moment was made all the more hilarious thanks to Morgan Freeman, who was tasked to narrate the movie and — ultimately — that spicy yet cringeworthy scene where Brad envisions a bikini-clad Linda walking up to him before the real Linda bursts through the door and catches him with his pants down — literally.

Besides Freeman’s signature monotone delivery, Aniston and Pitt proved that they still have their intense comedic chemistry and fully threw themselves into their roles.

With the three feeding off each other, everyone who volunteered to take part in the read fought to keep their laughter to a minimum. Jimmy Kimmel, however — who played a variety of characters — couldn’t help but burst into a giggle fit.

Shia LeBeouf, who played the main character Spicoli, also earned comedic nods for hamming up his role and even dressing for the part — complete with a cigarette and going shirtless for his introduction.

The Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read served as a charity stream to benefit the COVID-19 relief funds CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM alliance.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.