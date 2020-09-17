East Texan arrested on child porn charges

ATHENS — Henderson County Sheriff’s officers have arrested Jeremy Bermea, 39, for possession of child pornography. Investigators received a tip in reference to possible child porn at Bermea’s residence outside of Athens. On Thursday, authorities went to the location, Bermea was not home. However, he was located in Athens and arrested. According to a press release from HCSO, Bermea admitted to child pornography being on devices belonging to him. He awaits arraignment in the Henderson County Jail.