TISD is recognized by TEA

TYLER — The Tyler Independent School District’s visual arts program has been rewarded as the 2020 Texas Art Education Association District of Distinction Award. According to a media release from the district, over 1,000 school districts were eligible to apply in 2020 for the award, but only 42 earned the honor that integrates a visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity in students. The districts were judged on a 12 point rubric that included components like community service, art display opportunities and arts integration.

Tyler ISD meet the community service component with their Empty Bowl project, which allowed students to create and sell beautiful ceramic bowls. The proceeds from the event were passed along to the East Texas Food Bank. Student’s art work was also selected and displayed at the Capitol in Austin during Youth Art Month, so the district met the display component.Tyler ISD also integrated art into their school programs at Caldwell Arts Academy and at other campuses too. Tyler ISD and other districts will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division during the TAEA Virtual Conference on November 21.