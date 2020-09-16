Texas soldier’s killing inspires bid to expand military code

AUSTIN (AP) – Congress is considering whether to expand measures aimed at preventing sexual assault and harassment involving U.S. military personnel. A proposal introduced Wednesday comes amid a crescendo of calls for justice and with a congressional investigation underway of Fort Hood in Texas, where a soldier was killed The bill is named after soldier Vanessa Guillen, who the Army says was killed by a fellow soldier. Guillen’s family says the other solider harassed her. The bipartisan bill is consponsored by Democrat Jackie Speier of California, and Republican Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma. It has at least 73 cosponsors.