Hard landing at Cherokee County Airport

TYLER — DPS troopers responded to the Cherokee County Airport at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after a hard landing collapsed the landing gear of a Piper Malibu Mirage. Investigators report the plane, with tail number N972DD, experienced a stall, close to the runway. The aircraft came to rest on the runway, the pilot Bradley Charles Thomas, 45, of Richardson and instructor, Benjamin Case, 26, of Jacksonville were uninjured. The FAA has been notified.