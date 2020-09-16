Free testing this week in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is offering free COVID-19 testing in Van Zandt County, Thursday through Saturday. Testing in Van will be Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on West Main Street. Testing will be available in Wills Point Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., on North Fourth Street. Organizers say that symptoms are not required to be tested at either location. Appointments are not necessary, however, pre-registration is available by clicking the link. https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome. The are 548 positive cases reported in Van Zandt County, with 446 recoveries, and 18 deaths.