Simpson selected to lead Texas Shakespeare Festival in theatre’s 35th year

KILGORE — For the first time in 3 and a half decades, the only professional theatre in East Texas has a new artistic director. Kilgore College hired Texas Shakespeare Festival veteran Meaghan Simpson to lead the organization following the Aug. 31 retirement of its founding artistic director, Raymond Caldwell. Simpson has stepped into her new role after coming on board in 2013 as TSF’s associate artistic director and associate casting director. She was initially hired to join the acting company in 2009 and has since served as an actor in more than 20 productions.

KC held a nationwide job search to fill the position of artistic director, interviewing candidates from coast-to-coast. “Meaghan came out as the top candidate with her vision for the festival, her commitment to ensuring its longevity and her willingness to partner TSF with the KC Theatre Department as part of the college’s mission,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president. In recent years, Simpson has worked directly with Caldwell to learn firsthand everything that goes into season selection, planning, hiring and casting, as well as the execution of the summer season once the company arrives.