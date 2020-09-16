New Starbucks coming to Marshall

MARSHALL — A new Starbucks is coming to Marshall. The new coffee house will be located on East End Blvd North in Marshall. City Manager Mark Rohr stated, “we are very pleased with the results of the city’s commercial, economic development focus. I said early on, the key element to improving Marshall is growing the tax base, and it’s happening.” The national company originated in 1971, at Seattle’s Pike Place Market, almost 50 years later, the chain has more than 30,000 retail stores in over 80 markets.