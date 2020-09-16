Tyler Transit to host virtual open house for route study

TYLER — The City of Tyler is inviting the public to attend two virtual open houses to be held by the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization with the goal of improving bus service in the city. The purpose of the open house is to gather input on how the bus routes can be improved. The virtual open houses will be held via Zoom on Thursday, from 1 to 2 p.m. and a second one from 6 to 7 p.m. The public can join the meetings using the website link and information below or QR code provided. Meeting link: https://tooledesign.zoom.us/j/96959806683. Meeting ID: 969 5980 6683 One tap mobile: +16513728299, 96959806683#