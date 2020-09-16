Today is Wednesday September 16, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

More details after more than 20 injured in Austin crane accident

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2020 at 11:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Authorities say two cranes collided and at least partially collapsed at a construction site in Austin, Texas, injuring at least 22 people. Footage posted by TV station KVUE after Wednesday’s accident shows two cranes tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space. Austin-Travis County EMS reports that at least 22 people were hurt, including at least seven who were being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

Advertisement

More details after more than 20 injured in Austin crane accident

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2020 at 11:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Authorities say two cranes collided and at least partially collapsed at a construction site in Austin, Texas, injuring at least 22 people. Footage posted by TV station KVUE after Wednesday’s accident shows two cranes tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space. Austin-Travis County EMS reports that at least 22 people were hurt, including at least seven who were being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement