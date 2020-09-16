Bella Hadid shows off her “burger bump” in side by side photo with pregnant sister Gigi

Noam Galai/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Pretty soon, supermodel Bella Hadid will be going by a new title — Auntie Bella — when her big sister Gigi Hadid gives birth to a daughter, which is any day now.

It’s no secret that the younger Hadid cannot wait to be an aunt because, on Tuesday, she posted a hilarious throwback snap of the two sisters showing off their vastly different stomachs.

While Gigi is wearing a flowing dress and cradling a very pregnant belly, Bella is photographed lifting up her pink tank top to show off her flat tummy.

“Two buns in the oven,” teased the younger Hadid, adding that the photo was taken on June 11. “Mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn.”

However, what really whipped fans into a frenzy is what Bella wrote next in the caption, which instantly sparked rumors that may know something that they don’t.

“Love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying,” the 23-year-old concluded, causing her followers to furiously speculate if she was reacting to possible news that the baby has finally arrived.

Gigi, 25, also reacted to the post and left an equally cryptic comment — using four emojis — three grinning faces and one halo emoji.

The pregnancy was first confirmed in April when soon-to-be grandma Yolanda Hadid spilled the beans to a Dutch newspaper, telling RTL Boulevard in her native language, “It’s all very special because I’ve lost my own mother not long ago. That’s the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and another is on its way.” A day later, Gigi herself confirmed the reports in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

The baby is reportedly due this month.

Gigi and Zayn were first linked in 2015 and, after a few years of on-and-off dating, rekindled their relationship in January.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.