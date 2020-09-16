Neil Patrick Harris reveals he and his family contracted COVID-19

Tyler Essary/NBC(NEW YORK) — Another celebrity has come forward with a COVID-19 horror story, only this time, their entire family suffered from the virus. Neil Patrick Harris revealed on Tuesday that he, along with his husband David Burtka and their nine-year-old twins Gideon and Harper, contracted the novel coronavirus.

“It happened very early, like late March, early April,” the How I Met Your Mother star disclosed to TODAY. “We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up.”

Harris spoke more on how his family weathered the virus, describing that “it was not pleasant.”

“We feel great [now,]” he added. “We got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good.”

The 47-year-old actor said his brush with the pandemic opened his eyes as to how real and serious the virus is. “We want to make sure everyone’s doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure,” he attested.

The interview then pivoted to a much lighter topic, the revival of his old show Doogie Howser, M.D., of which he is incredibly jazzed about even though he won’t be involved in the reboot.

The series will instead focus on a female Howser named Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a multiracial teenager.

“I was excited to hear about [the news,]” the Emmy nominee gushed. “It’s a great idea, so it has all the aspects of making it a success, and I wish them nothing but the best.”

“I don’t know other than what’s been reported, but I do know that it’s to be on Disney+, which is a super great channel,” plugged Harris. “I love that stuff.”