James Corden hosts ‘Late Late Show’ from home after contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — James Corden, host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, led the program remotely from his home on Monday after learning he’d “come into contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.”

Appearing via a TV set placed on top of his Late Late Show desk, Corden revealed that he had “taken the test,” and that it had “come back negative.”

“Out of abundance of caution for everyone who works on the show, I’m going to host the show over Zoom way more than six feet apart from anyone,” he continued, “but my face will still be here, in the studio.”

The rest of The Late Late Show crew was on set as usual.

Sources tell Deadline, that the contact to which Corden referred happened outside of work, and no one else from the show was involved. His decision to self-quarantine was part of the standard COVID contact-tracing procedure.

The Late Late Show returned to the studio August 11, and production has been running smoothly, despite a handful of COVID-19 positive cases being reported last month at the Television City complex where it films.

“It’s a shame because I thought like we were really getting into a rhythm in the studio,” Corden mused during his opening monologue.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS.

By George Costantino

