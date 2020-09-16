Entire ‘SNL’ cast back on board for show’s 46th season

Amy Sussman/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live will return for its 46th season in October with its entire cast intact, marking the first time since 2007 there has been no cast turnover between seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There had been speculation that Kate McKinnon, who has two other series in the works, at Hulu and Peacock — the latter of which will also run on NBC and USA — would not be back this season.

Chris Redd, will also star in a primetime comedy set to air on NBC in the 2020-21 season, had been making his return questionable as well.

Also returning are regulars Kenan Thompson — the longest-running cast member in SNL history, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffatt, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong and Melissa Villaseñor, along with featured players Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang.

NBC announced last Thursday that the long-running sketch comedy show would once again air live from its New York City studio for the October 3 premiere.

The final three episodes of the 45th season aired in the spring as Saturday Night Live at Home, featuring clips of the cast performing sketches from their homes.

A host and musical guest for the season premiere will be announced closer to its airdate.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the show walked off with three more Creative Emmy Awards, including Best Variety Sketch Show.