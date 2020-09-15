Advertisement

Drive-by shooting outside Phoenix courthouse injures security guard

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2020 at 4:41 pm

Phoenix Police DepartmentBY: MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News



(PHOENIX) -- One person was injured during an apparent drive-by shooting outside a federal courthouse in Phoenix midday Tuesday, authorities said.



A court security officer was wounded in the shooting, which occurred near the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse in downtown Phoenix, officials said. The officer's injuries are not life-threatening, authorities said.



The Phoenix Police Department released surveillance footage of the alleged getaway car, which was still at large.



The FBI is handling the investigation since it took place outside a federal courthouse.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back