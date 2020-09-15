Spring Hill cancels this weeks game with Henderson

Spring Hill cancels this weeks game with HendersonPosted/updated on: September 15, 2020 at 12:56 pm
HENDERSON — Henderson ISD announced that their game against Spring Hill ISD, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled. The district announced the move on a social media post. Henderson High School moved to online learning on Monday and will continue that trek for the next two weeks. All other campuses remain open for in-person learning. Kaufman canceled with Henderson last week. HISD did confirm the game was rescinded by Spring Hill due to COVID-19 concerns.