NET RMA announces Green as new Executive Director

TYLER — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) announced Glenn Green as their new Executive Director on Tuesday. Green is a Tyler native and has over 35 years with TxDOT, “I want people in the region to know and understand that we are not just a toll road operator, we’re not just a toll road authority, we have unique capabilities and many more tools, to finance and to bring needed transportation projects to fruition in the area.”

Green went on to say, “There may be some projects in other areas that NET RMA serves that we might need to look at to see if we can help with many of our financing tools.” Prior to his new post, he served as TxDOT district engineer in Atlanta and, most recently, in Tyler. Green graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor of applied science in civil engineering.