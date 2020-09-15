‘The One With All the Eyeshadow’: ‘Friends’ makeup line debuts at Ulta Beauty

jetcityimage/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Whether you need a little boost to your day, week, month or even year, Makeup Revolution is here with makeup inspired by the hit show Friends that has lots of people excited.

The cruelty-free makeup brand has released a limited-edition Revolution x Friends line of cosmetics that all retail under $25 exclusively at Ulta Beauty.

The collection features several lipsticks and eyeshadows that are all packaged in Friends-themed casing.

The products from the new line are based on each character’s signature look from the iconic television series. “We looked at each character in detail — what they wear, their mannerisms, the makeup they use, the personalities — and started to build from there,” said Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto to Allure. “The products take on the life of each character in a really immersive way.”

The Rachel, Monica and Phoebe lipsticks have smooth creamy textures and come in vibrant hues such as a soft peachy pink and mauve.

The eyeshadow palettes also have a variety of colors and textures to choose from along with fun shade names such as “On a Break” and “’90s.”

Friends fanatics have been acting fast and most items are sold out since launching on Sept. 14 in the U.S. The full collection is slated to launch globally on Sept. 16 on the brand’s website.

This isn’t the first time Friends merchandise has gone to retail, and probably won’t be the last. In 2019, Ralph Lauren launched a Friends capsule collection for show’s 25th anniversary.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.