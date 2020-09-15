‘Law & Order: SUV’ resumes filming in NYC

Virginia Sherwood/NBC(NEW YORK) — Law & Order: SUV began production on its 22nd season in New York City on Monday, and the show’s star, Mariska Hargitay celebrated the event by posting a couple of behind-the-scenes photos on her official Instagram page.

“It’s all happening…First day of shooting season 22!! Making history. So grateful to be back at work,” wrote Hargitay, alongside a picture of the actress having her har styled and another of a group of crew members wearing masks.

Two days earlier, the 56-year-old actress, who has starred in the show since 1999, and is the longest running cast member, shared pictures from the cast’s virtual table read for the COVID-19-themed season premiere, titled, “Remember Me in Quarantine.”

Law & Order: SVU, TV’s longest-running primetime live-action series, is scheduled to return Thursday, November 12 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.