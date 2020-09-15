Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to digitally reunite this Thursday for charity

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been 15 years since they broke up, but fans will finally see famous exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt digitally reunite for a noble cause.

After several setbacks, the long awaited table read of the 1982 teen classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High is set to take place Thursday, September 17, at 9 p.m. ET. The charity stream will benefit COVID-19 relief funds CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM alliance.

CORE teased the upcoming table read on Monday with a visual, which features all the celebrities happily participating in the event.

Joining Aniston and Pitt will be a swath of A-listers, such as Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

The charity table read, organized and hosted by Dane Cook, also tapped Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Ray Liotta, Jimmy Kimmel and “All of Me” singer John Legend.

Penn is the only main original star reprising his part for the Fast Times table read. The 1982 flick also starred Jennifer Jason Leigh and Judge Reinhold.

Aniston and Pitt were married in 2000 and famously divorced in 2005. The two largely stayed out of their respective circles but crossed paths earlier this year at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when the Friends actress picked up a trophy for her leading roll in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

Pitt also took home an award for his acting role on Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Fans can watch the highly anticipated table read on LiveXLive or on CORE’s Facebook page starting at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.