Investigation continues after early morning aggravated robbery in Smith County

TYLER — Smith County Deputies responded to a convenience store on Hwy 64 East in Tyler regarding an aggravated robbery early Monday morning. Deputies learned a suspect fled after robbing a clerk at gunpoint. The suspect is a black male, mid to early 20’s, with medium build. According to a Department release, the suspect entered the store and produced a black semi-automatic pistol. The suspect pointed the pistol at the clerk and demanded the contents of the register. The suspect then fled the store wearing a dark colored long-sleeved hoody, a face mask covering his nose/mouth and gray gloves. He ran in a southwest direction behind the store adjacent to CR 219. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen. If you have information on this case contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.