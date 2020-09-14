‘Watchmen’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ are big winners at 2020 TCA Awards

Television Critics Association Watchmen and Schitt’s Creek were the most-winning shows at the 2020 TCA Awards, which were held virtually this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Television Critics Association hosted its 36th annual awards show online today, honoring TV’s top talent across the U.S. and Canada. The winners were selected by a jury of more than 250 professional TV critics and journalists in North America.

The night’s biggest winner was HBO’s Watchmen, which was named Program of the Year, Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement In Movie, Miniseries, or Special, while lead actress Regina King was awarded Individual Achievement In Drama for her performance as Angela Abar.

Pop TV’s beloved breakout hit Schitt’s Creek was the second most-decorated show with a pair of wins in the categories of Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Individual Achievement In Comedy for co-star Catherine O’Hara.

A Black Lady Sketch Show, created by and starring Robin Thede, was named Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows, while buzz-worthy programs The Last Dance, the documentary about Michael Jordan’s life and career, and critically-acclaimed Netflix reality show Cheer earned Outstanding Achievement in News and Information and Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming, respectively.

Other winning shows include Molly of Denali and Succession.

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was the night’s Career Achievement Honoree, and Star Trek took home the Heritage Award.

By Cillea Houghton

