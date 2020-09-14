Smith County to recognize National Watermelon Queen Tuesday

TYLER — Smith County will honor the National Watermelon Queen, Paige Huntington on Tuesday. According to a press release from the county, since Huntington is from Tyler, Kerri Wiggins, of Wiggin’s Farms will donate 100 watermelons to the East Texas Food Bank. Commissioners are anticipated to adopt a resolution in honor of Ms. Huntington and Wiggins Farm’s donation. The 2020 National Watermelon Association Convention was held in Orlando, Florida. Huntington was crowned in February and regularly represents the association at events.