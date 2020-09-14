Chick-fil-A: No longer seeking lease at San Antonio airport

AUSTIN (AP) – Chick-fil-A says it no longer plans to open a restaurant in the San Antonio International Airport, even though the Texas city relented and agreed to let it do so after more than a year of legal wrangling. The San Antonio City Council blocked the chain from opening a restaurant at the San Antonio International Airport early last year, because Chick-fil-A’s owners donate to anti-LGBTQ causes. Some Texas leaders broadly supported the company. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in 2019 in defense of Chick-fil-A and religious freedom.