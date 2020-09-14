LeTourneau gains elevated status from US News and Reports

LONGVIEW — LeTourneau University ranks 26th in the top national tier according to the 2021 U.S. News and World Report’s annual rankings. The school announced their elevated status on Monday of “America’s Best Colleges” in its category of “Best Regional Universities in the Western Region.” LeTourneau University has been ranked in the top tier for more than a quarter-century. LETU ranks 16th in the “Great Schools Great Prices” ranking of schools that provide a “Best Value” for regional universities in the West. LeTourneau University also ranks 41st in “Social Mobility.”