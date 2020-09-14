ETCOG administrator honored with state-wide award

KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments announced Monday, the Director of Transportation, Vince Huerta, was celebrated for outstanding performance with the Texas Transit Association. Huerta received the TTA’s Outstanding Public Transportation General Manager Award for 2020. Notable accomplishments during his tenure include a 40% increase in ridership since 2018, drastically increased safety protocols, brought in a customized fleet, and further built procedural and monetary efficiencies. With the help of staff, Huerta was able to initiate fare reduction to $2 per trip and eliminate fares altogether for veterans and active military personnel.