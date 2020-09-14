City changes disinfectant process, residents could see modest odor and color change

TYLER — The City of Tyler is changing the water disinfectant process temporarily and residents could notice a slight taste or odor change. According to our news partner KETK, the change takes affect Monday and the city said that uses “Chloramines” as a disinfectant. It is a standard practice to convert that back to free chlorine. The city says the reason this is done is to prevent nitrification in the system. This improves and maintains the highest water quality standards in the system. Should clients experience discoloration, they should flush facets, tubs and toilets, until the water has cleared.