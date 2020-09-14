Workforce Solutions East Texas to add new Access Point partner

TYLER — Workforce Solutions East Texas announced a new Access Point partner on Monday. According to the news release from WSET, the new location is with St. Louis Baptist Church on Frankston Highway in Tyler. These venues are places where job seekers receive on-site assistance. These sites have a WSET resource area where job seekers can register for WorkInTexas.com, participate in professional development workshops, and access resources during their staffed service hours. This becomes the 5th Access Point location added since 2019, with locations in Emory, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Seven Points and Tyler.