Henderson ISD high school classes will be online only for 2 weeks

HENDERSON — Henderson ISD transitioned it’s high school campus to online-learning for the next two weeks starting on Monday, Sept. 14. All other campuses will remain in-person. Superintendent Dr. Lamb said the decision to move online was prompted by the daily review of COVID’s impact on the effectiveness of teaching at the campus. “Our top priority is educating students,” said Lamb. “We’ve always said if it gets to a point that we can teach more effectively through an online environment rather than face-to-face, that’s what we are going to do.” Lamb said the current number of active COVID cases among students is still low–right at 3% at the high school and 1% in the district overall. The number of teachers with active cases is also relatively low, but when considering the number of teachers quarantined due to possible symptoms or because someone in their household has symptoms, the number, at least at the high school, is large enough to impact the quality of teaching.