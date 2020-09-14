Coronavirus news: Total number of global cases surpasses 29 million

Myriam Borzee/iStockBy JON HAWORTH, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 924,000 people worldwide.

Over 29 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The criteria for diagnosis — through clinical means or a lab test — has varied from country-to-country. Still, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica.

The United States is the worst-affected country, with more than 6.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 194,000 deaths.

California has the most cases of any U.S. state, with more than 749,000 people diagnosed, according to Johns Hopkins data. California is followed by Texas and Florida, with over 669,000 cases and over 654,000 cases, respectively.

Nearly 170 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, at least six of which are in crucial phase three trials.

Here’s how the news is developing on Monday. All times Eastern:

Sep 14, 5:48 am

Town Sports International files for bankruptcy

Town Sports International, home of New York Sports Club, Boston Sports Club, and Washington Sports Club, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

In a note to members, the company writes, “Town Sports International is not going out of business. Restructuring is the best way to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the long-term goal to emerge as a thriving powerhouse in the fitness industry.”

The letter also notes they plan to open clubs accordingly as they can in phases.

“We are committed to making Town Sports International a success and rewarding the trust our members and employees have in us to deliver excellence focused on safety and service,” a statement from the company reads. “We are deeply grateful for your continued loyalty and we are excited to continue supporting you along your fitness journey well into the future.”

