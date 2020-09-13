D’Antoni tells Rockets he’s not coming back to Houston

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Mike D’Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he won’t be back as coach with them next season. D’Antoni told the Rockets on Sunday – not even a full day after the team’s season ended with a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers – that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston. D’Antoni leaves after four seasons, four playoff berths, and a Coach of the Year award.