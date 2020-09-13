TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT is planning more construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of Sept. 14. Among other things, seal coat operations continue with work in Henderson and Anderson counties. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and to provide a longer life cycle, according to officials. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/033-2020.html for a full rundown of projects around the district.