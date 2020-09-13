Today is Sunday September 13, 2020

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2020 at 4:42 pm
TYLER — TxDOT is planning more construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of Sept. 14. Among other things, seal coat operations continue with work in Henderson and Anderson counties. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and to provide a longer life cycle, according to officials. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/033-2020.html for a full rundown of projects around the district.

