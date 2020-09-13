TYLER — PATH (People Attempting to Help) is moving its annual PATH Week Celebration to digital platforms this year. The virtual PATH Week Celebration will include appearances by PATH Executive Director Andrea Wilson in local media, live streaming videos, and social media interviews with volunteers, families and individuals who have received PATH services. The PATH Week Celebration is an annual fundraising and awareness event designed to highlight PATH’s many programs and services from September 14th through September 18th.

The 35th Anniversary PATH Week Celebration will be accessible to the public on PATH’s social media pages. For more information about sponsorships or PATH Week events, contact Development Director Leslie Watson at 903-617-2825 or at leslie_watson@pathhelps.org. You can also go to http://www.pathhelps.org for additional information. And you can visit https://www.ktbb.com/infocus/ to hear a recent KTBB “In Focus” interview with Wilson.