UTHSCT Child Psychiatric Access Network begins Monday

TYLER — East Texas pediatricians and primary care providers have a new ally to address behavioral and mental health issues for their child and adolescent patients. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (UTHSCT) is the East Texas hub for the Child Psychiatry Access Network (CPAN), which begins Monday, September 14. According to a news release, CPAN will provide doctors throughout East Texas access to child and adolescent psychiatrists and licensed mental health therapists to assist them in identifying and treating mental health issues in their young patients.

According to the release, CPAN enables free and immediate psychiatric support to pediatricians and primary healthcare providers seeking to address the behavioral health needs of their child and adolescent patients. Officials say calls are quickly answered and are directed to the appropriate professional to meet the healthcare provider and patient needs. CPAN also can help pediatricians locate referrals for mental health providers in local communities and provide mental health resources and relevant continuing medical education credit opportunities to physicians, according to the release.

Officials note that CPAN is available to every primary care provider in Texas who cares for children and adolescents. For more information, email CPAN at CPANinfo@uthct.edu.