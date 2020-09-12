KC receives gift to upgrade technology in Rangerette museum, practice gym

KILGORE — The Kilgore College Foundation recently received a $45,000 private gift to upgrade technology in the Deana Bolton-Covin Rangerette Gym and the Rangerette Museum. “This is a gracious gift in these challenging times and demonstrates the lifetime connections the Rangerette organization fosters,” said Michael Hageloh, KC’s chief development officer, in a news release.

After completing the infrastructure upgrade, the Rangerette Museum will host “Names in Lights” for all current Rangerettes with a new LED sign. “This is an exciting 21st Century upgrade that will merge seamlessly into our storied history at these two Rangerette facilities,” said Dana Blair, Rangerette director, in the news release.