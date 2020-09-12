Tyler physicians start serving in TMA leadership positions

AUSTIN — Three Tyler physicians have begun terms of service in Texas Medical Association (TMA) leadership positions, while caring for patients and managing medicine’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The physicians are responsible for studying health care-related issues and making recommendations on important health care policy affecting Texas patients and their physicians, according to a news release.

The three are as follows:

Jeffrey L. Levin, MD, an occupational medicine and internal medicine specialist for 33 years; reappointed as a consultant to TMA’s Council on Science and Public Health.

Valerie Borum Smith, MD, pediatrician in practice for 16 years; reelected to TMA’s Council on Science and Public Health.

Yasser Fahmy Zeid, MD, obstetrician in practice for 23 years; reelected to TMA’s Council on Legislation and elected alternate delegate to represent TMA on the AMA House of Delegates.

All of the physicians are members of the Smith County Medical Society.