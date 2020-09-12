UT Tyler enrolls record-sized undergraduate class

TYLER — According to official counts, students showed up in record numbers to participate in UT Tyler’s fall hybrid-model classes. For undergraduates, 6,703 students are enrolled in fall classes, besting the previous record of 6,636 set in 2018. As previously announced, this undergraduate class includes 1,069 first-time-in-college students, also a record for the University and a 25 percent increase over last year. Students transferring into a UT Tyler undergraduate program from a community college or other university totaled 1,215.

Overall UT Tyler enrollment was 9,927 students, an increase of 3.2 percent over last year. New graduate students were up six percent over last year. Overall graduate enrollment was flat, with 2,340 students enrolling. As a group, dual credit, pharmacy, and non-degree seeking students added up to 884, roughly 8 percent of the student body.