Tyler man killed two transported to hospital in crash

CHAPEL HILL — A crash Thursday night remains under investigation following a fatality and two individuals being transported to Tyler hospitals. According to DPS, the accident took place around 5 p.m., on FM 850, near Chapel Hill. Preliminary reports indicate that Dean Richard Anderson, 58, attempted to make a left turn into a private drive; at the same time two motorcycle riders attempted to pass the truck Dean was driving, on the left. Both bikes hit the truck. Allen Scott Carter, 35, of Tyler, was dead at the scene. Jessica Micheal Carter, 35, of Tyler, was transported to UT-Health in critical condition. Anderson was treated and released at UT-Tyler.