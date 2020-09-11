East Texas man sentenced for drug trafficking

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — An East Texas man was sentenced for drug trafficking Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Timothy Dwayne Henson, 52, pleaded guilty in January for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Henson was sentenced to 65 months in prison. Henson also sold methamphetamine twice in July 2018. On September 9, 2018 officials searched his home in Van Zandt County and recovered methamphetamine. The Edgewood native admitted to being involved in a conspiracy to obtain and distribute meth. He said he was also responsible for the distribution of at least 500 grams. He was indicted in Aug. of 2018 and charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.