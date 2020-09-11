Free COVID-19 testing sites continue for East Texans

Free COVID-19 testing sites continue for East TexansPosted/updated on: September 11, 2020 at 1:28 pm
TYLER — Free COVID testing sites are available to residents from any city in East Texas. These locations are offering local testing sites. who can receive a free test at either of these locations. Each person being tested will need to provide a working cell phone number when they go to any of the listed sites, as results will be sent via text message. The COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the agency that will also contact each tested person to notify them of their test results. Complete details available by clicking the link. https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/testing
Jacksonville ISD’s John Alexander Gym – 800 Farnsworth Street in Jacksonville
Saturday September 12th only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location face coverings required upon entry
Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when tested, not while you wait in line
Persons must provide a working cell phone number
Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, not NET Health
Brookshire’s Culinary Center – 200 Rice Road in Tyler
Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only
Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
Self-administered nasal swab testing method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results
Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health
Tyler Senior Center – 1915 Garden Valley Road in Tyler
Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location face coverings required upon entry
Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when tested, not while you wait in line
Persons must provide a working cell phone number
Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, not NET Health
Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 – 1900 S. High Street in Longview
Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only
Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
Self-administered nasal swab testing method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results
Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health
There are three types of tests available for COVID-19: polymerase chain reaction (PCR), antigen, and antibody (serology)testing. PCR and antigen tests detect whether a person is currently infected, while an antibody can detect whether a person had COVID-19, but an antibody test cannot determine active COVID-19 infection.