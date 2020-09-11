Free COVID-19 testing sites continue for East Texans

TYLER — Free COVID testing sites are available to residents from any city in East Texas. These locations are offering local testing sites. who can receive a free test at either of these locations. Each person being tested will need to provide a working cell phone number when they go to any of the listed sites, as results will be sent via text message. The COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the agency that will also contact each tested person to notify them of their test results. Complete details available by clicking the link. https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/testing

Jacksonville ISD’s John Alexander Gym – 800 Farnsworth Street in Jacksonville

Saturday September 12th only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location face coverings required upon entry

Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when tested, not while you wait in line

Persons must provide a working cell phone number

Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, not NET Health

Brookshire’s Culinary Center – 200 Rice Road in Tyler

Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

Self-administered nasal swab testing method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results

Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health

Tyler Senior Center – 1915 Garden Valley Road in Tyler

Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location face coverings required upon entry

Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when tested, not while you wait in line

Persons must provide a working cell phone number

Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, not NET Health

Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 – 1900 S. High Street in Longview

Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

Self-administered nasal swab testing method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results

Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health

There are three types of tests available for COVID-19: polymerase chain reaction (PCR), antigen, and antibody (serology)testing. PCR and antigen tests detect whether a person is currently infected, while an antibody can detect whether a person had COVID-19, but an antibody test cannot determine active COVID-19 infection.